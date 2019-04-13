Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOFFEL (CHRIS) GORT. View Sign

GORT, CHRISTOFFEL (CHRIS) Chris died peacefully at his Toronto home on April 2, 2019 in his 78th year - nine days after savouring a wonderfully moving Celebration of his Life on March 24th. Chris and Elaine's son Mark predeceased Chris on September 16, 1989. His wife Elaine, son David, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren Em and Shane of Toronto and his son Paul, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Stellan and Saskia of Whitehorse are both deeply sorrowful and lovingly thankful for the gift his life was to them. Chris and Elaine's siblings and families in Canada, the USA and The Netherlands and numerous friends and colleagues also mourn his death even as they join his immediate family in feeling blessed to have known Chris and inspired by the courageous way he lived his life - especially his journey with ALS and his advocacy for others with ALS. In the two year period after his ALS diagnosis Chris sent 28 letters via email to family and friends – with a distribution list that grew to over 200 people – documenting what it meant to live with ALS. His much anticipated updates dictated in a matter of fact yet touching tone reflected his Christian faith. He covered a wide range of range of topics from the joy visitors brought, to reflections on his declining physical abilities, interactions with his many caregivers, enjoyment derived from observing his backyard squirrel, and the activities in his neighbourhood park as viewed from his living room. At the Celebration of Chris' life his son David, in paying tribute to Chris' way of parenting and contributing to his community, said that if Chris had a middle name it would be "Common Sense". Chris "Common Sense" Gort contributed to society and his community in many ways, including a career as a mechanical engineer / Project Manager with IBM, Board Member of South Riverdale Community Health Centre, Partner in Coutts Gort & Associates, Board Member of Trinity St. Paul's United Church Centre for Faith, Justice and the Arts, and President of the Institute for Christian Studies, Chris' son Paul described his Dad's legacy as someone able to grow throughout his life, always with thoughtfulness, compassion and a genuine interest in people. Hafiz the 14th Century Sufi Master in one of his poems said "We are people who need to love because love is the soul's life. Love is simply creations greatest joy". Family and friends celebrate and remember Chris' life as a testament to that Great Joy. Donations in Chris' memory would be much appreciated to either The ALS Society of Canada https://www.als.ca/ or Bereaved Families of Ontario – Toronto https://www.bfotoronto.ca/ Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

