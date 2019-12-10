AUGUSTINE, Christopher Christopher Edmund Augustine, son of Charles B. Augustine and Silveria Lopez, passed away with family by his side at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband of Ann Sweeney, who preceded him in death, beloved father of Alan and his wife Yadira and proud grandfather of Victoria. Beloved father of Michael and his wife Sindy and proud grandfather to Madeleine, Charlotte and Theodore. His grandchildren brought him many years of joy and happiness. Survived by his sister Henrietta Augustine, brother Floyd Augustine, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Chris, born in Belize, was proud of his Garifuna heritage. As a young man, education took him to Cardiff, where he studied engineering. While in the UK he met and married Ann and they started their family. Moving to Canada, their family grew as did their friends. Putting his education to work, Chris spent most of his career working as a civil design engineer at Ontario Hydro, where he developed many close friendships. He was passionate about soccer and known to many as "Coach Augustine". An original parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, he was very active within the parish, again making many friends throughout the years. Dad will be sadly and lovingly missed. Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 2473 Thorn Lodge Dr., Mississauga. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019