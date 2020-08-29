1/1
CHRISTOPHER BRYDON FISHER
FISHER, CHRISTOPHER BRYDON Chris, our sweet, caring son, passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020, at the age of 32 years. Chris' love and passion for the Toronto Raptors was with him right to the end. He was the cherished son of Roz and Herb Fisher. Beloved partner of Vanessa. Dear grandson of David and the late Agnes Burrell, the late Shirley and Fred Fisher. Chris was also a nephew of Ellie and Don Hogan, John and Michelle Fisher, and David Burrell, and cousin of Amanda, Daniel, Ashley, and Paige. Online memories of Chris may be left at www.peacefultransition.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
