CROUCHER, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 2, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, Toronto, Ontario. Chris is survived by his wife Laura, son Ryan (Catherine), daughter Erin (Mark) and his grandchildren Angelina, Alexia and Jacob. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Chris' life will be held at Central United Church, 1 King Street, Weston, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Weston Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dorothy Ley Hospice, Scouts Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019
