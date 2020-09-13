TRAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER FRANCIS ROBERT Passed away tragically, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 50. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving father of Bradley, Samuel, Adelaide and Joseph. Loved son of Gwen and the late Frank Traynor. Dear brother of Stephen (Alexander) and Jeffrey (Korinne). Loved uncle of Alexander and James Traynor. Chris will be greatly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, colleagues and former students. Relatives, friends and members of the community are invited to attend a drive past visitation at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), to offer a prayer or expression of condolence for Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, please remain in your vehicle at all times, until you are invited to exit your vehicle by a parking attendant. Also, due to COVID restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the People Church on Thursday, September 17th, at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Feed the Need in Durham would be appreciated.