1/
CHRISTOPHER FRANCIS ROBERT TRAYNOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER FRANCIS ROBERT Passed away tragically, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 50. Beloved husband of Loretta. Loving father of Bradley, Samuel, Adelaide and Joseph. Loved son of Gwen and the late Frank Traynor. Dear brother of Stephen (Alexander) and Jeffrey (Korinne). Loved uncle of Alexander and James Traynor. Chris will be greatly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, colleagues and former students. Relatives, friends and members of the community are invited to attend a drive past visitation at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), to offer a prayer or expression of condolence for Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, please remain in your vehicle at all times, until you are invited to exit your vehicle by a parking attendant. Also, due to COVID restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the People Church on Thursday, September 17th, at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Feed the Need in Durham would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved