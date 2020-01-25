|
HOOD, CHRISTOPHER "KIT" It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher "Kit" Hood. Kit died at his home in Nova Scotia on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was 76 years old. Kit is best known as the co-creator of "The Kids of Degrassi Street" and its sequel series. These innovative television shows were an influential part of growing up in the Canadian Generation X. Kit had two daughters; Georgia and Fenella, and a grandson; Sylvester. He is survived by his wife Agnes Malouf and her daughter July; and his sister Nicola and her husband and two sons in Australia. He is dearly missed. Online condolences can be shared here: www.coleharbourfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020