COOK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES February 16, 1964 - May 9, 2019 After a brief illness at Mackenzie Health Centre, at the age of 55, Chris passed away. He will be deeply missed by his Parents Sydell and Fred Cook. Brother of Cindy (Steve), Greg (Mary-Lyn) and the late Kathryn Lynn (1963). Loved Uncle to Cortney (Justin), Tyler, Amanda and Kayla. Fondly remembered by his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Godparents and many friends. Dearly remembered by his childhood friends Peter Morris, Debby Delorme and Gord Teetzel. Chris was a self-employed electrician and lived in Maple his whole life. He greatly enjoyed his classic muscle cars, especially his prized Mustang. A classic rock enthusiast, he was an excellent guitarist. He was a history buff who enjoyed model building, skeet shooting and was an avid Toronto Argonaut fan. Service to be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, May 16th at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Private family Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Spina Bifida Association of Canada on line at http://sbhac.ca or The George Bray Sports Association (special needs hockey league) 9606 Tower Rd., RR3, St. Thomas, Ontario N5P 3S7 (cheques only).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019