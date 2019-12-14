RZADKOWSKI, Christopher Joseph Our dear Chris passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, in his 60th year, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Chris was the beloved son of Sylvia (nee Boissonnault) and Casey (predeceased), and dear brother of Michael, Denise (John), Michele (predeceased) and Joe (Denise). His nieces and nephews, Kieran, Leigha, Ethan, Siobhan, Ronan, Nicole and Stuart will always remember Uncle Chris for his gentle nature, sense of humour, and love of card games and word jumbles. He will be missed by his family and friends, including the L'Arche community and especially by his Greenwood family: Andrew, Michael, Margaret, Karen, Patricia, and Lindsay. It is with deep gratitude that Chris' family acknowledges the care and compassion provided by the many L'Arche assistants who walked with him during his final weeks, especially Lindsay, Sabastian, Julie, Kim, Sue, Ashley, Paul, and Emilie. Family and friends are invited to join us on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Visitation will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2305 Bloor Street West, Toronto, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.. For those who wish donations may be made in his memory to L'Arche Canada Foundation (Toronto Community) or The Salvation Army (Community Engagement and Pre-Employment Program.). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019