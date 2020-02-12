|
|
BIRRELL, CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN Christopher Birrell died suddenly February 4, 2020 at the age of 24. He was born in Newmarket, August 9, 1995. Beloved son of Gillian Birrell and longtime friend Michael Haywood, and father Dragi Tony Fotevski. Christopher is survived by his devoted grandparents, David Birrell and Penelope Birrell (Cynthia Campbell) and Vera Fotevski. His grandfather, Boris Fotevski, predeceased him. Christopher leaves behind his loving aunt Deborah Birrell (Darryl Buttery), uncle Christopher Birrell (Cindy), and Jackie Trump (Walter), Robbie Fotevski and his cousins Kaitlyn and Hailey Birrell, and Ryan and Cody Trump. A large and loving extended family, and his girlfriend Cierra Hassall also mourn Christopher. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Brampton Funeral Home and Cemetery, Brampton. Public visitation 10-11 a.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. - 12 noon. The family would appreciate donations to The Hospital for Sick Children in Christopher's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020