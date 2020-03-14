|
PEAT, CHRISTOPHER Christopher Peat, in his 94th year, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Margaret Peat (nee Price); loving father of Katharine and Janet (Michael); dear grandfather to Mike, Sara (Scott), Cameron and Fraser; great-grandfather to Cary; uncle to Murray and Rick. Chris shared his last 9 years with his partner Barbara Sheppard, and together they enjoyed dancing, canoeing, travelling, family and friends. Chris emigrated from England at the age of two in 1928. He grew up in Long Branch and developed a love for the outdoors and fishing, as well as dancing at the Palais Royale. Chris was a WWII veteran serving with the Canadian Army. Upon his return home he began his career as an Ontario Land Surveyor, working for the City of Cooksville, where he met his future wife, Phyllis. After working for the city for a few years, Chris and Phyllis started their own business and Chris had a 40-year career as a Surveyor before retiring on his 65th birthday. Post-retirement Chris continued to be active including leading St. James Cathedral's Toronto Annual Food Bank Drive for many years and organizing a New Brunswick canoe trip with the Seniors For Nature Outdoor Club. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at McMaster House, The Fairways Condominiums, 1400 Dixie Rd., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020