BRENNAN, CHRISTOPHER PERCY OLIVER 1975 - 2019 Passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Scarborough General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents: Thomas and Audrey; his siblings: Anthony and Michelle. Survived by his brother: Michael and his children: Lucian, Rowan and Liam. Funeral services will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service will commence on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Cremation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
