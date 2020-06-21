AXFORD, Christopher Robin Born on July 7, 1936 in Egham, UK. Died on June 17, 2020. He met his wife, Helen, at BAC now British Aerospace in Bournemouth, UK. They were married in 1969 and immigrated to Canada in 1970. He was a partner in Winters Design and retired in 2000. He leaves behind his wife, daughter Jane and son David. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



