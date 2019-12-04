STAINTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS Went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in his 84th year. Loving father of Kathryn (Tom), Timothy (Moira), Elizabeth (John), Stephen (Julia) and Daniel (Robin). Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Frances, William and Marion. At his request, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available by visiting www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
