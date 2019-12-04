CHRISTOPHER THOMAS STAINTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER THOMAS STAINTON.
Obituary

STAINTON, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS Went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in his 84th year. Loving father of Kathryn (Tom), Timothy (Moira), Elizabeth (John), Stephen (Julia) and Daniel (Robin). Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Frances, William and Marion. At his request, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available by visiting www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.