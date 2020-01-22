Home

VASSOS, CHRISTOPHER January 2, 1951 - January 20, 2020 Christopher Vassos passed away January 20, 2020 at The Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents Stavros and Alexandra Vassos and his brother Peter. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, George, Danny and Jim and his many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Toronto, 416-267-8229) on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., with interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
