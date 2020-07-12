1/1
CHRISTOS DIMITROPOULOS
DIMITROPOULOS, CHRISTOS Christos Dimitropoulos born in Petropoulaki, Kastoria, Greece, in 1926, passed away peacefully at his home in Toronto, Canada on July 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Christos is reunited with his beloved wife of 57 years, the late Ioanna (Barzeli), his parents, Thomas and Vasiliki, sister and brother, Evangelia and Argiris, and sisters-in-law, Aphrodite, Dimitra and Athena. Christos is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Alexandros and Thomai, and brother-in-law Dimitrios. He was a much loved uncle and father-figure to nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a loyal friend to many. Christos was a proud veteran fighting for the liberation of Greece in World War II. In 1957, Christos and Ioanna started a new life in Canada, leading the way for family. He embraced the culture of his adopted country and was a hardcore Toronto Maple Leaf fan. Christos was known for his great wisdom and insight, sharp wit and storytelling, and culinary skills. His family was always his priority. Sadly, when his dear Ioanna died in 2014, Christos was broken-hearted, but he persevered with faith and dignity. Although he will be greatly missed, his family takes comfort in knowing they're together again. Visitations will be held at the Heritage Funeral Centre on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th., 2020, between 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A public funeral will be held on Monday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, followed by interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests in attendance wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols during the visitations and funeral service. For more information on building capacity, please visit the Heritage Funeral Centre website. Expressions of sympathy may be organized through Heritage Funeral Centre at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
