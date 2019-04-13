KOTSOPOULOS, CHRISTOS "CHRIS" It is with heavy hearts but loving memories, the family announces the passing of a kind and respected soul on April 9, 2019. Loving and devoted husband to Anna (Vanka Zissis) for 55 years. Father and father-in-law to Steve (Kaitlin), Jim (Lisa), John (Kristina) and Bill (Joanne). Doting Dedo to Jessica, Cassandra, Christopher, Peter and Isabella. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd. (416) 423-1000, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to True Davidson Home for the Aged, 200 Dawes Rd., would be greatly appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOS "CHRIS" KOTSOPOULOS.
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019