EGBERT, CHRYSANTHUS Life is not forever. Love is. Passed away on September 14, 2019, at the age of 86, and has joined his wife, Lurth (Dana), in the eternal. Everloving father to Edson (Sandru) and Gitanjali, Hudson (Dagu) and Delena, Dunstan (Shegu) and Julio, and Quinton (Banthu) and Rathiha. Adoring grandfather to Madeleine, Ishmerai, Emeline, Anata, Josiah and Zemirah. Beloved brother to the late Marianayagam, Reesa, Anton Rich, Albert, Violet, and Daisy. A lifelong steward of his community, he is remembered for his selfless and unconditional love for all people. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Viewing will be held on September 20th, from 5-9 p.m., with a prayer service at 8 p.m., at the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough. The funeral mass will be held on September 21st, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 131 Birchmount Road, Toronto.

