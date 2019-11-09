JACKSON, CHRYSTAL MARIE Chrystal Jackson joined Ginger, her beloved apricot standard poodle over the Rainbow Bridge on June 2, 2019, where they are sharing their love and joy in being together again. A beautiful, stylish and talented industrial sales rep and accomplished regional sales manager, she ran her own market research consultancy over the past 15 years. A much missed companion for Renee, she leaves a huge void in the life of her husband of 33 years, business partner, bicycling companion and best friend, George Keirstead. Chrystal always believed that the best in life was ahead for her and those around her. She leaves a lasting impression and a smile on all those she met. She will forever be missed. Memories to Standard Poodles in Need (SPIN).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019