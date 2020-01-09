Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for CHUCK HUDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHUCK HUDES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHUCK HUDES Obituary
HUDES, CHUCK On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bayview Extendicare. Beloved husband of the late Hannah Hudes. Loving father and father-in-law of Karen Hudes and Ryan Erwin and Lisa Hudes and Andre Tiligadas. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Norma and the late Harvey Hudes. Devoted grandfather of Leo and Hannah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Shiva 44 Holsworthy Crescent, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 416-922-6065.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHUCK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -