McMAHON, CHUCK 30-year employee of Toronto EMS Peacefully in one of his favorite surroundings, Algonquin Park, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 58 years young. Loving father of Melissa (Garrick), Shannon (Jason), Connor, Garet, and Sean. Adored "pa" of Miracle, Cecelia, Liam, and Emily. Chuck will be greatly missed by his friends and family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Ontario Parks would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com for service information or to express your condolences.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019