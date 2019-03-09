Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHYE HOOI KHOO. View Sign

KHOO, CHYE HOOI (nee LEE) Born on February 22, 1933 in Penang, Malaysia passed away peacefully at Orchard Manor in Kelowna, BC on March 4, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Hooi is survived by her son Kong (Noëlle), daughter Siew (Joel), and cherished grandchildren Jocelyn Pettit and Oliver Khoo. Hooi was predeceased by her loving husband Sian Wah in 1981. Hooi was a history and English literature teacher in Malaysia before moving to England with her young family for Sian Wah's PhD studies. They immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1969 where Hooi became office manager at Fabricland head office. Upon her retirement, Hooi pursued many interests which included travelling, playing bridge, swimming, reading and watching movies. She became involved with her condo strata board and library, and volunteered at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Hooi was a kind, loving, generous, fiercely independent, resilient and devoted person. She lived her last years gracefully with Alzheimer's in Kelowna, BC to be closer to her family. A celebration of Hooi's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Hooi and family would like to thank the staff at Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor for their loving and compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com Funeral Home Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium

1910 Windsor Rd.

Kelowna , BC V1Y 4R5

