TUCKER, CISLYN I. With great sadness, we announce the death of Cislyn I. Tucker, who leaves behind loving husband Edward (Ted) Taylor and daughters Joan Tucker and Vynnette Peart. Also grandmother of Danielle, Brian and Khari; great-grandmother of Raine, Raffi and Zayin. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home, Brampton Chapel, (905-451-1100), 289 Main Street North, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m. Chapel Service to follow. Private Cremation. Online condolences may be made at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019