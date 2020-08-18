CLAIRE FOGEL

FOGEL, CLAIRE On August 16, 2020, at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jack Fogel. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stanley, Sharon and Barry Byspalko, and Arthur and Kaleen. Devoted Bubbie of Romy and Jeremy, Betsy and Rob, Chloe, Cristian, Jaxson, Luke, and Kane. Devoted GG of Natalie, Gabriel, Olivia, Sophia, and Cole. A graveside service will be held on August 18, 2020. A Family-only Shiva will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada - Disabled Veterans of Israel, 905-695-0611.



