ROSE, CLAIRE HELEN (nee PURVIS) Died peacefully, on September 6, 2019, at the age of 77, in Orillia, Ontario. Born in Essex County, Ontario, on April 19, 1942, Claire grew up to be a beautiful and unfailing caregiver, known for her compassion and generosity. Whether it was as a sister, nurse, mother or grandmother, she lived her life with love and extraordinary kindness for all those around her. Claire enjoyed and bestowed onto others an appreciation for life's simple pleasures. She will be remembered for her excellent home-cooked meals, decadent and inexhaustible variety of desserts, voracious book-reading and affinity for colourful birds and yellow roses. She will be missed most dearly by her daughter, Dawn, and her son, Kris and his family, wife Catherine (Teasdale), and children, Isabel and Nathaniel. Her family would like to thank those involved in her care in recent years in Windsor, and later Orillia, particularly, the dignified care provided by the many health professionals at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Claire's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers or donations, because she never wanted people to make a fuss over her, please take a moment to tell a loved one how important they are to you. She would have appreciated that gesture most of all.

