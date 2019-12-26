LETTAU, CLAIRE LIVIA 1943 – 2019 Our beautiful, Hungarian, firebrand passed away, at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, on December 11, 2019 while, valiantly fighting the cancer that was trying to consume her. Claire, you are dearly being missed by all of your family: Glenn Lettau, Jim, Gary, Carl, Janice and Jennifer Thompson, the whole Fick Clan plus your many friends, including those whom preceded you and are now reunited with you in a happier place. We all love you Claire and miss you dearly. "Until we meet again." Love you always, Glenn. Donations to the 'Adopt-a- Dog/Save-a-Life' organization would particularly please Claire.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019