Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA BADOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA BADOUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARA BADOUR Obituary
BADOUR, CLARA Passed away peacefully at home in Etobicoke, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Badour (nee Corkery) and her brother Joseph Badour and sisters Ursula Borg, Margaret Badour and Catherine Kaye. Survived by her loving sisters Florence Dietrich (James) of Innisfil and Carmel Badour of Toronto. Special aunt to Richard, Elaine and Steven. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting Monday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., one block east of Runnymede Rd.). A funeral mass celebrating Clara's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from All Saints Roman Catholic Church (1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON). Private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions to Parkinson Canada (donate.parkinson.ca) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -