BADOUR, CLARA Passed away peacefully at home in Etobicoke, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Badour (nee Corkery) and her brother Joseph Badour and sisters Ursula Borg, Margaret Badour and Catherine Kaye. Survived by her loving sisters Florence Dietrich (James) of Innisfil and Carmel Badour of Toronto. Special aunt to Richard, Elaine and Steven. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting Monday, February 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., one block east of Runnymede Rd.). A funeral mass celebrating Clara's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from All Saints Roman Catholic Church (1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, ON). Private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions to Parkinson Canada (donate.parkinson.ca) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020