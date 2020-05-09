HEMMINGS, Clara Iverson (nee MORISON) July 21, 1933 - May 1, 2020 "Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." Clara Iverson Hemmings passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces Long Term Care home in Oshawa on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 86 as a result of a 7-week long battle with Covid-19. Clara is survived by her sister; Marjorie Lamont, and brother; Murray Morison, children; Cathy Betteridge (Steve), Bruce Hemmings (Rene-Ann), Susan Hing (Andy), her grandchildren; Joseph and Kyle Betteridge, Ashley Wasko, Chelsea Hing Balsdon, Christian and Brooke Hing, and Rachel Hemmings, her great-grandchildren; Taylor and Chase Betteridge and Hunter and Bella Wasko. She was predeceased by her loving husband William Hemmings, beautiful granddaughter Lea Hemmings, sister Ellen Melick and brother Robert Morison. Clara was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick on July 21, 1933 to Gladys and Murray Morison. Clara was a devoted wife, mother, donor and secretary for several businesses in Toronto. She volunteered for organizations throughout her life including; The United Church, Meals on Wheels, Canadian Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation and Red Cross, to name only a few. Clara married the man of her dreams on October 13, 1956 and together they shared 62 years of love. They had the kind of marriage that most people only dream about. She will be missed by everyone; a very special person always putting others before herself and lending a helping hand. A visitation is tentatively set for Saturday, September 12th at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, West Hill, Ontario, M1E 2S2. Please check their website www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/west-hill-on/giffen-mack-funeral-home-cremation-centre/3781 closer to the date for any updates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Clara Hemmings to Alzheimer Society of Canada and CAMH.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.