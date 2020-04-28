KOLBEC, CLARA (nee FREDIANI) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother on April 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her loving husband William (Bill) and her devoted brothers Tavy and Paul. Loving mother to Donna (Carmine) and Denise. Cherished by her grandsons Marcus and Clayton and their father Peter Regina. She will be dearly missed by her nieces Anna Marie and Marina, her nephew Paul and extended family and friends. Fondly remembered by her life long friend and confidant Emmanuella Rigolo. Thank you to Dr. Stuart Egier, the nursing staff and the personal support workers at Eatonville Care Centre for their care and dedication over the years. Due to present circumstances, a private service will be held with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Clara's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in Clara's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolence messages may be left for the family online at bernardofuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2020.