MAROCCO, CLARA Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Devoted wife of Norbert of 54 wonderful years. Proud mother of Steven (Sandi), Mario (Lidia) and Roberta (Ojus Ajmera). Cherished Nonna of Monique, Michael, Michelle, Sara, Soham and Joia. Loving daughter of the late Daniele and Enrica Battiston. Loving sister of Eddy (Donna) and Flavio (Ileana). Clara will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. "Forever loved, always remembered" Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church (300 Ansley Grove Rd., Woodbridge) at 9 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen Of Heaven Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, donations to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation - Critical Care Unit or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at

4671 Highway # 7

Woodbridge , ON L4L 1S6

