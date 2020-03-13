Home

SIN, Clara It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Clara Sin. Beloved daughter of Teresa and the late Tin Yu Sin, sister of Carol, Donald and Catherine. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 3 p.m., in the chapel. For those who wish, donation information, in lieu of flowers, is available on the extended obituary through www.turnerporter.ca. Online condolences may be made there.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2020
