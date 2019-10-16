WILLS, CLARA (PAT) Passed after a lengthy illness on October 13, 2019 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard and daughter Noreen. Leaves behind her four children, Angie (Steve), Karen (William), Frank (Lynda), Steve (Brandy) and her sister Lillian. Loving grandmother to Jennifer (Jason), Neil (Michelle), Derek (Brandon), James (Ashley), Richard (Gaby), Dawn (John) and 11 great-grandchildren and extended family. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Toronto, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Interment to take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019