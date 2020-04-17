ENDICOTT, CLARE (PEGGY) ISABEL December 31, 1934 – April 6, 2020 On a sunny spring morning surrounded by her children, Clare died peacefully at home and on her own terms – much as she lived her life. Beloved mother of Chris and Beta, and sister of Elizabeth and (the late) Giles. Born in Toronto and educated at Jarvis Collegiate and the University of Toronto, she trained and worked as a teacher in the Yukon, Ottawa, and later Toronto. A keen outdoors person and somewhat horse mad in her younger days, Clare was perhaps most at home in her beloved Muskoka, spending as much time as the weather, wood supplies and her body would allow. A small gathering of remembrance for family and friends will be held in the future, as and when social distancing circumstances allow. Lastly, her children would like to extend their profound appreciation and thanks to her medical team and neighbours for all the supports they afforded her in her last years and months.

