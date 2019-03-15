CLARE O'BRIEN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARE O'BRIEN.

O'BRIEN, CLARE Passed away on March 13, 2019, surrounded by family after a short and brave battle with cancer. Clare will be sadly missed by her husband, Michael, daughter, Margaret, brother Aidan Lavery and sisters-in-law Mary-Jane, Marge (Robert Thomas) and Colleen (Bernard Smyth) as well as nieces and nephews. She was loved and predeceased by Barbara and Patrick Walker.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.