O'BRIEN, CLARE Passed away on March 13, 2019, surrounded by family after a short and brave battle with cancer. Clare will be sadly missed by her husband, Michael, daughter, Margaret, brother Aidan Lavery and sisters-in-law Mary-Jane, Marge (Robert Thomas) and Colleen (Bernard Smyth) as well as nieces and nephews. She was loved and predeceased by Barbara and Patrick Walker.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019