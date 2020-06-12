CLARE WILLIAM COLTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLARE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLTON, CLARE WILLIAM Of Woodbridge August 4, 1933 - June 7, 2020 Clare passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Lou Colton. Beloved brother of Cliff, Wayne and the late Arthur, Bruce, Howard, Marvin and George Harrison. Beloved father of Gary (Laura), Wayne (Laura), Wendy and the late Michael Colton. He was beaming with pride for his grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, Joshua, Ashlea, Aaron, Michelle, Emily, Vanessa, Victoria, Jacob and his 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by so many. Including his "family of friends" at Pine Valley McDonald's, whom he met with every morning for over 25 years. He was always ready to greet you with a good joke and his infectious laugh. We are all heart broken and deeply saddened by his passing. In order to honour his wishes - "for all his family and friends to be together to say our goodbyes and celebrate his life", a memorial service will have to take place at a later date when everyone he loved can be together, per his request. A memorial website has been set up in his name https://www.forevermissed.com/clare-william-colton/gallery/photos

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved