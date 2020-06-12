COLTON, CLARE WILLIAM Of Woodbridge August 4, 1933 - June 7, 2020 Clare passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, June 7, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Lou Colton. Beloved brother of Cliff, Wayne and the late Arthur, Bruce, Howard, Marvin and George Harrison. Beloved father of Gary (Laura), Wayne (Laura), Wendy and the late Michael Colton. He was beaming with pride for his grandchildren Justin, Jeremy, Joshua, Ashlea, Aaron, Michelle, Emily, Vanessa, Victoria, Jacob and his 12 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by so many. Including his "family of friends" at Pine Valley McDonald's, whom he met with every morning for over 25 years. He was always ready to greet you with a good joke and his infectious laugh. We are all heart broken and deeply saddened by his passing. In order to honour his wishes - "for all his family and friends to be together to say our goodbyes and celebrate his life", a memorial service will have to take place at a later date when everyone he loved can be together, per his request. A memorial website has been set up in his name https://www.forevermissed.com/clare-william-colton/gallery/photos
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 12, 2020.