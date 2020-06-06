BARTLETT, Clarence Aulden With heartfelt sadness, the family of Clarence Aulden (Cab) Bartlett announces that he passed away peacefully in Mississauga on May 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Born in Nova Scotia. Predeceased by his parents Colin and Vivian (Bonn). Father to Michael, Mark, Kevin (Tramaine), Mark (Christine) and Adam. Brother to Cody (Helen), Charles (Leona), Barbara Ironside (James), Shirley Barker (Bill), Keith (Pat), and Patsy Jurcina (Patty). Grandpa to Erin, Keri, Damian, Chloe, Madelyne and Grace. Cab was a Peacekeeper in the Armed Forces representing his country and was a lifelong member of The Royal Canadian Legion. He loved golf, his family and friends. A Celebration of Cab's life will be held at a future date for all to reflect on his life.



