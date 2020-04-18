BYTHEWAY, CLARENCE It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clarence Bytheway on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 90. He will be forever missed by his wife of 66 years, Ella, his much loved daughter-in-law, Alisa, family and friends in the U.K. and Canada. He was predeceased by his son Mark. He was a 57 year member of Southgate Masonic Lodge No. 674, P.D.D.G.M. Toronto District #1 and proud member of Rameses Shriners. Due to the COVID crisis, a private family service will be held and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.