CLARENCE O. "CLEM" BROWN
BROWN, CLARENCE O. "CLEM" April 28, 1954 – October 17, 2020 Suddenly, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Bonnie Brown (nee White) for over 46 years. Proud father of Nathan Clarence Brown (Jennifer Carr), Jason Brown and Garrett Brown (Michelle Taylor). Treasured Poppa of Josh, Bayley, Nerissa, Bryson and Jace. Dear brother of Winnifred (late Scottie), Cheryl, Terrence (Dorothy), Robin (Mary), April and brother-in-law of Doris. Clarence was predeceased by his parents Warren and Muriel Brown (nee Tully) and siblings Warren and Wade. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331), on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clem may be made to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham or a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Low & Low Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 23, 2020
For the better part of 30 years Clarence and I fought in the ditches and laughed on the sidelines. He will be sadly missed. Our heartfelt condolences Bonnie to you and your family. Ken and Audrey Paige
Ken Paige
Coworker
October 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Clarence’s passing. So many memories of the old CIP days.
Bill and Jan McCallum
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Morna White
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry to hear that Clem has passed away. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Donna Kennedy
Family
October 20, 2020
He was a great guy to work with, you never new what humorous comment would come from him. I could always go to his office for a good laugh !!
Ian Page
Coworker
