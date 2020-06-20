WEDGE, CLARENCE ROGER Clarence passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, June 15, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 69. Beloved husband to Barbara Wedge, cherished father to Andrew (Donna), Kevin and Amanda (Robert Barron). Caring brother to Anne Marie Boudreau, Gary Wedge (Lori) and Joanne Wedge. Dear uncle to Joey Boudreau, Michael Boudreau, Steven Stricker and Lauren Stricker. Clarence was born in Moncton, NB and graduated from the University of Moncton in Math and Economics. Over the years, Clarence worked for several major financial institutions in New Brunswick, Ottawa and Toronto. Later, he ran his own commercial mortgage and consulting company: Onedin Acceptance Corporation. He never forgot his Acadian heritage and was very social. He enjoyed making people laugh and cooking seafood. He loved music in general, especially Cajun music. Sometimes he drove us crazy playing it very loud. A funeral took place at McEachnie Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th. A link to watch the funeral online is available at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/mceachnie. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.