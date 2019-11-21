CLARENCE WILLIAM (CHICKIE) CRAWFORD

Obituary

CRAWFORD, CLARENCE (CHICKIE) WILLIAM October 4, 1939 - November 17, 2019 Chickie passed away in his 80th year on November 17, 2019. Chickie was predeceased by his father (after whom he was named); his mother Elizabeth; brothers Jim, Tom, John and David; and sister Millie. He is survived by his special friend Carrieanne Tompkins; his brother George; sisters Liz, Margaret, Dorothy, Jeannie and Mary; and too many nieces and nephews to list here. Chick served proudly in the Canadian Army and was a dedicated member of Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Club and Royal Canadian Legions across the country – most recently as a member of the Milton branch. Friends and family will be recieved at Ward Funeral Home (52 Main St. S, Brampton) on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m and a service to honour and remember his life will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in the Veterans section at Meadowvale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to make donations to a cause very dear to Chickie -- the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019
