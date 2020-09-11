1/1
Clarice BRAYTON
CLARICE "CLARE" BRAYTON (nee SWANN)

December 15, 1919 - September 6, 2020

Clare passed peacefully at Shepherd Lodge in her 101st year, beloved wife of the late Robert K. Brayton (1974). She is survived by her daughters Barbara Thompson (Stephen), Linda Rogers (Colin) and Sylvia Wallace (Leonard), as well as 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Clare will also be missed by her sister Barbara and brother Peter in England along with many nieces and nephews in Canada, USA, England and Australia. Clare was an active member of the Church of St. Andrew (Anglican) in Scarborough, where she formed many wonderful friendships. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Shepherd Lodge for their kind and solicitous care over the past 7 years. Funeral Monday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m., Visitation 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Andrew, 2333 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough M1R 1W6. Due to COVID-19 regulations, space is limited. Please contact the family by phone or email if you wish to attend. claricebrayton@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Church of St. Andrew, Shepherd Lodge or a charity of your choice.


Published in Toronto Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
