Clark Gilbert DELINE
DELINE, Clark Gilbert December 14, 1938 – August 23, 2020 (Age 81) It is with heavy hearts that the family of Clark Gilbert Deline announces his peaceful passing, which occurred on August 23, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Clark grew up in Toronto, ON and developed many passions throughout his life, including sports. Most notably, his 50-plus years involvement with minor hockey, coaching Junior A and Junior B programs as well as at the minor levels with both the Cedar Hill Minor Hockey Association and the Wexford Raiders Organizations. It was not unheard of to see Clark on the golf course as he spent many years with a regular crowd on Sunday mornings at Parkview Golf & Country Club. His crowning achievement came with his first hole-in-one at Flemington Park in 1991. In addition to his loving and caring wife Agnes of 62 years, Clark is survived by his daughter Sandy (Rick), sons Michael (Carrie) and David (Linda); cherished Papa to Sarah, John, Cindy, and Julia; brother Ronald (Edna); along with several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at the Village of Taunton Mills and to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. As per Clark's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, remembrances in memory of Clark may be made to a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
