LADOUCEUR, CLARK February 9, 1927 - Ottawa, Ontario June 10, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Clark Ladouceur of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty-five years, Joan (nee O'Hearn); three children, Joanne (Fred) Berg, Paul (Susan) and Diane; three grandchildren, Traci (Travis), Scott and Andrew; his dog Heidi; sister Jeannette Trayner and many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service will be held. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Clark's obituary at www. McInnisandHolloway.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to The Calgary Humane Society, 4455 – 110th Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2C 2T7, Telephone: (403)205-4455, www.calgaryhumane.ca or to your local food bank. In living memory of Clark Ladouceur, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256- 9575.