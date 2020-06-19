LADOUCEUR, CLARK February 9, 1927 - Ottawa, Ontario June 10, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Clark Ladouceur of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty-five years, Joan (nee O'Hearn); three children, Joanne (Fred) Berg, Paul (Susan) and Diane; three grandchildren, Traci (Travis), Scott and Andrew; his dog Heidi; sister Jeannette Trayner and many nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service will be held. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Clark's obituary at www. McInnisandHolloway.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to The Calgary Humane Society, 4455 – 110th Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2C 2T7, Telephone: (403)205-4455, www.calgaryhumane.ca or to your local food bank. In living memory of Clark Ladouceur, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Fish Creek, 14441 BANNISTER ROAD SE, CALGARY, AB, T2X 3J3, Telephone: 403-256- 9575.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 19, 2020.