REED, CLARK SUTCLIFFE Clark died in Naples, Florida on April 1, 2019, days short of his 86th birthday. He was a Transactional Analyst whose work led him to Canada, where he practiced individual and group therapy in Toronto and Guelph and at Five Oaks for over thirty years. A memorial gathering will take place on June 1st, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 79 Hiawatha Rd., Toronto, Ontario. Indications of attendance would be appreciated and can be sent to clarkreed [email protected] Condolences and memories can be shared at www.ForeverMissed.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019