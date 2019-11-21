HENDERSON, CLAUDE W. "BUFFY" Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Bloomington Cove in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Barbara Anne. Loving father of Wayne (Marleny), Paul (Kathy), David, Dan (Cris) and Shelley (Paul Milanowski). Dear grandfather to Andrew, Laura, Joseph, Christopher, Craig, Jamie and the late Ashley. Claude is survived by his two sisters, Verna and Bonnie, predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, November 22 nd, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, 10030 Yonge St., Richmond Hill (entrance off Major Mackenzie, west of Yonge St.), on Saturday, November 23rd, at 12:30 p.m. Family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019