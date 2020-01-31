Home

Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Claudette CADDOO Obituary
CADDOO, Claudette (nee GOSSELIN) Unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Anne, Richard (Heidi) and Danielle. Proud grandmother of Hannah. Dear sister of Fernand (late Françoise), late Denise (late Louis) and Thérèse (late Guy). Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., east of Erin Mills Pkwy., on Monday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Streetsville United Church, 274 Queen St. S., Mississauga, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment at Meadowvale Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020
