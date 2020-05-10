QUIGLEY, CLAUDIA (nee CURTIN) Of Brampton, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous fight with COPD on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on June 11, 1949 in Toronto to Shirley Curtin (Raabe). She was predeceased by her spouse, John Quigley in 2011. Cherished daughter-in-law to Zeta Quigley. Loving mother to Sam (David), Laurie (Joe), David, Cathy (Peter). Beloved Nana to Jeffrey, Jamie, Shealyn, Cameron, Maddie, Jonathan, Emma and Fletcher. Step-Nana to Chelsea, Braden and Dante. Cherished sister to Beverley (predeceased Klaus), Diane, Arlene (Robert), Kelly (Kevin) and her late brother Eddie. Claudia's children would like to express their deepest gratitude to their mother's best friend and partner in crime, Linda Burrowes, for all the years of love, support and companionship provided to their mother. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel (905-451-1100). You are welcome to sign Claudia's book of online condolences at www.scottbrampton.ca. Funeral details will be provided at a later time.
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.