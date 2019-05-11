Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAYTON THOMAS WILSON. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

WILSON, CLAYTON THOMAS Born February 28, 1934 in London, Ontario, Clayton died on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He will be missed by his life partner, Donald Middleton (since 1956) and special friend, Filomeno Jose. He is survived by his brother Jack, sister Dianne and her husband David Schuler of London, Ontario; nephew Todd and nieces Tricia and Terri. Their memories of Clayton are from growing up at the cottage in Muskoka. Eldest son of the late Thomas and Ruby (Smith) Wilson of London, Ontario. Retired from Robert Simpson Co. and Henry Birks & Son at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held in Trinity St. Paul's United Church, 427 Bloor Street West, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13th. Friends will be received before the service and at the reception after the service in the church hall. Visitation will take place at the Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Lucan from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13th, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th. A reception for family and friends will follow. Interment will be in Birr United Cemetery in the Middleton family plot, following the reception. Clayton was a generous supporter of charity and, particularly, his church; and he enjoyed his volunteer work at Meals-on-Wheels. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity St. Paul's United Church or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through



WILSON, CLAYTON THOMAS Born February 28, 1934 in London, Ontario, Clayton died on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He will be missed by his life partner, Donald Middleton (since 1956) and special friend, Filomeno Jose. He is survived by his brother Jack, sister Dianne and her husband David Schuler of London, Ontario; nephew Todd and nieces Tricia and Terri. Their memories of Clayton are from growing up at the cottage in Muskoka. Eldest son of the late Thomas and Ruby (Smith) Wilson of London, Ontario. Retired from Robert Simpson Co. and Henry Birks & Son at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held in Trinity St. Paul's United Church, 427 Bloor Street West, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13th. Friends will be received before the service and at the reception after the service in the church hall. Visitation will take place at the Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Lucan from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13th, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th. A reception for family and friends will follow. Interment will be in Birr United Cemetery in the Middleton family plot, following the reception. Clayton was a generous supporter of charity and, particularly, his church; and he enjoyed his volunteer work at Meals-on-Wheels. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity St. Paul's United Church or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close