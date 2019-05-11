WILSON, CLAYTON THOMAS Born February 28, 1934 in London, Ontario, Clayton died on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He will be missed by his life partner, Donald Middleton (since 1956) and special friend, Filomeno Jose. He is survived by his brother Jack, sister Dianne and her husband David Schuler of London, Ontario; nephew Todd and nieces Tricia and Terri. Their memories of Clayton are from growing up at the cottage in Muskoka. Eldest son of the late Thomas and Ruby (Smith) Wilson of London, Ontario. Retired from Robert Simpson Co. and Henry Birks & Son at the age of 70. A Celebration of Life will be held in Trinity St. Paul's United Church, 427 Bloor Street West, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13th. Friends will be received before the service and at the reception after the service in the church hall. Visitation will take place at the Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Lucan from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13th, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th. A reception for family and friends will follow. Interment will be in Birr United Cemetery in the Middleton family plot, following the reception. Clayton was a generous supporter of charity and, particularly, his church; and he enjoyed his volunteer work at Meals-on-Wheels. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity St. Paul's United Church or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019