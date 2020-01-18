Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
196 Kenwood Avenue,
Burlington, ON
CLEARY THOMAS PERCY Obituary
PERCY, CLEARY THOMAS Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Janet Percy (formerly Fagan, nee Murphy). Loving father of Cynthia Percy, Theresa Westelaken (Jim), Thomas Percy (Hristina) and Bruce Percy (Andrea), step-father of Carole Lowe, Paul Fagan (Michelle) and Kathleen Fagan (Patrick). Cherished grandfather of Jason, Danny, Joey, Angela, Cleary, Zaprina, Nora, Kyla, Robyn, Kevin, Morgan, Ryan and Norah and great-grandfather of Caterina, Adriana and Juliana. Cleary is survived by his brother Hugh Percy (Cecile) and nieces Kim, Michelle and Katherine and nephew John. Predeceased by his first wife Marilynne and brother David Percy (the late Barb). Cleary was a member of St. Patrick's Church and the Knights of Columbus. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 196 Kenwood Avenue, Burlington on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Cleary are asked to please consider the Good Shepherd. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
