NEIMAN, CLEMENS MICHAEL Passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 92, at his home in Horseshoe Valley, Ontario, surrounded by his loving wife, Joan, and their three children. Clem was born in Lithuania in 1927 and came to Canada at age 2. They settled in Timmins, Ontario, and Clem told many great stories of growing up in the wild north. Clem attended St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto. While studying law at Osgoode Hall, he met his classmate, Joan Bissett. They married in 1953 and graduated together as husband and wife in 1954. They started a practice in downtown Toronto and then Clem went on to practice law in Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon. Joan was appointed to the Senate and Clem was always so proud of her accomplishments, particularly her work with respect to people's right to die with dignity. He was a proud Canadian, Northerner and Liberal. One of Clem's most wonderful attributes was the enthusiasm he inspired in people, especially young people, to get involved with politics. Clem had a deep desire to make this world a better place. He was awarded the Queen's Silver Jubilee medal in recognition of his community service and major contributions to public policy. Clem was predeceased by his parents, Helena and Joseph Neiman, brother Robert, new born daughter Martha and Anna Piksis, who cared for their young children. Clem leaves behind Joan, his wife of 66 years; children Dallis, Patti (Greg), David (Patrice); grandchildren Kiah, Dakota, Cedar, Madeleine, Katie and Alex; great-grandson Quentin; and nephew Kurt (Vera). Clem was a character and will always be remembered for his big personality, strong opinions and colourful stories. He will be missed by a host of friends whom he touched and entertained throughout his life. We would like to extend our thanks to the paramedics for the care and respect they showed Clem and the family at the end of his life. At Clem's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of Clem's favorite charities, the Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia, May Court in Barrie, The Hospital for Sick Children, the Salvation Army, or Doctors without Borders.

