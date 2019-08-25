Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLEMENTINA RAO. View Sign Service Information Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 (416)-789-7661 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bernardo Funeral Home 2960 Dufferin Street North York , ON M6B 3S9 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Charles Borromeo Church 811 Lawrence Ave. W. Toronto , ON Obituary

RAO, CLEMENTINA Peacefully, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family, on August 22, 2019, at Baycrest Hospital, Toronto. Loving wife to Fortunato (former United Steelworker staff representative) for 63 years. Cherished by her children, Connie (Peter Vandemark) and Nunzio (Pauline). Loving nonna to Daniel (Katerina), Thomas and Steven. Always remembered by her sibling, Maria (Pat Paglia). Predeceased by her sister Concordia (Rocco Pagniello). Dear aunt to Frank (Cathy Pagniello), Angela (Sam) and Marianna Paglia. Forever missed by her sister-in-law, Vittoria (Emilio Fazari - predeceased), brother-in-law Matteo Rao (Nancy) and her extended family. Our gratitude to Dr. Abraham Reinhartz at Humber River Hospital and Dr. Helen Senderovich at Baycrest Hospital for their care and support. Relatives and friends are welcomed at The Bernardo Funeral Home, 2960 Dufferin Street, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., Toronto), on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to SickKids Hospital.

